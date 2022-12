WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

818 PM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Wave heights will continue to diminish tonight, allowing the high

surf advisory to expire.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED...

Wave heights will continue to diminish tonight, allowing the beach

hazards statement to expire.

