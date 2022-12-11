WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

225 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected along with gusty winds.

Snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches expected above 7000 feet,

with 4 to 8 inches between 5000 and 7000 feet, and 1 to 4

inches between 3500 and 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains

and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Significant travel delays possible with accumulating

snow on several mountain roads. This could include the Tejon

Pass and Grapevine area of Interstate 5.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow accumulations are also

expected late tonight through early Sunday afternoon, but with

snow levels above 7000 feet during that time, most

accumulations will be confined to the highest peaks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.

