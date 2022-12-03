WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1108 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by moderate to heavy rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Southern Santa Barbara County. * WHEN...Until 200 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1100 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and locally 0.50 inch per hour are expected. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - Ponding on roadways may cause slick pavement surfaces. Some roadways may experience flooding in low-lying areas such as under overpasses and low water crossings, such as Castillo Street in Downtown Santa Barbara. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Montecito, Carpinteria, Solvang, Refugio State Beach, El Capitan State Beach, Isla Vista, Goleta. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather