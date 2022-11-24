WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1005 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND MUCH OF VENTURA COUNTY THROUGH 11 AM FRIDAY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY... .A moderate to strong Santa Ana event is in full swing this morning with widespread gusts of 30 to 50 mph across much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Typically windy spots in the mountains have gusted in the 50 to 65 mph range, with locally higher gusts as high as 90 mph. Winds will likely peak within the next couple hours before very slowly weakening this afternoon, albeit remaining quite gusty. Gusts of 30 to 50 mph will likely continue this afternoon through tonight, mostly across the mountains and valleys. There will be more significant weakening after midnight and winds will likely taper off by late Friday morning, with lingering gusts of 15 to 25 mph possible across favored mountains. Humidity has lowered to the 6 to 12 percent range across windier areas and will likely continue through the afternoon. There will be poor overnight recovery tonight, maxing around 15 to 25 percent, then lower back down to 8 to 15 percent on Friday. Red flag weather conditions have been observed for several hours across many weather stations from the mountains to the coast. There will be continued high confidence in red flag weather conditions continuing through the day, and likely continuing through Friday morning for favored Santa Ana wind locations. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND EASTERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS... * Winds...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. Local gusts to 75 mph possible over windier mountains and hills. Strongest through early this afternoon. * Relative Humidity...Humidity levels mostly in the 5 to 15 percent range. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information. GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE VENTURA COUNTY COASTAL PLAIN AND MALIBU STRIP... * Winds...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. Strongest through early this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather