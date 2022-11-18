WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 340 PM PST Fri Nov 18 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM SUNDAY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES, SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, AND VENTURA VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 10 PM SATURDAY FOR THE VENTURA COUNTY COAST AND MALIBU DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES... .Another moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected for tonight through early Sunday. Winds will quickly ramp up this evening, then peak overnight into early Saturday afternoon. Gradients and upper-level support are forecast to be slightly weaker than the past event. As a result, peak winds will likely be weaker with coasts and valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties gusting 35 to 50 mph (with local gusts to 60 mph in the foothills) and mountains gusting 40 to 60 mph (with local gusts to 70 mph for favored peaks and canyons). Humidity levels will initially start out above critical levels at the onset of stronger winds this evening, but will lower by early Saturday morning in the 12 to 20 percent range. Winds will slowly diminish by Saturday night and Sunday morning, but will remain gusty in the mountains and wind prone valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties during this time, with gusts in the 30 to 45 mph range. Humidity levels will likely be even lower Saturday night into Sunday across the mountains and wind prone valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with 8 to 15 percent readings becoming common, resulting in critical red flag conditions likely continuing into Sunday morning for these areas. There is increased confidence that there will be widespread 6+ hours of critical fire weather conditions for wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties with this event, resulting in the Red Flag Warning issuance. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR VENTURA COUNTY COAST AND MALIBU ... * Winds...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts peaking 35 to 50 mph. Strongest winds late tonight through early Saturday afternoon. * Relative Humidity...Humidity levels lowering to 12 to 20 percent by early Saturday morning, potentially falling to as low as 8 to 12 percent by early afternoon. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected shortly. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA AND LOS ANGELES COUNTIES... * Winds...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts peaking 40 to 60 mph for wind prone mountains. Local gusts to 70 mph over windy peaks and canyons. Strongest late tonight through early Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts 30 to 45 mph lingering Saturday night into Sunday morning. * Relative Humidity...Humidity levels mostly in the 20 to 30 percent range this evening during onset of strong winds, lowering to 12 to 20 percent by early Saturday morning, falling as low as 8 to 15 percent by Saturday night into Sunday morning. FOR THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS... * Winds...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts peaking 40 to 50 mph. Local gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. Strongest late tonight through early Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts 25 to 40 mph lingering Saturday night into Sunday morning. * Relative Humidity...Humidity levels mostly in the 20 to 25 percent range this evening during onset of gusty offshore winds, lowering to 12 to 20 percent by early Saturday morning, _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather