WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 158 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... Local northeast wind gusts to 45 mph are possible across the extreme southeast ranges. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Strongest in the valleys and mountains. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Local gusts to 25 mph are possible in the foothills. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather