WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 503 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southwest California, including the following county, Ventura. The heavy rain has ended. Spotty light showers may continue through the evening but larger scale flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.