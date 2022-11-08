WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 736 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including eastern Los Angeles County * WHEN...Until 1045 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 732 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Rainfall rates of a quarter to half inch per hour have been observed with locally higher rates to one inch per hour. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Long Beach, Acton, Pasadena, Mount Wilson, West Covina, Downtown Los Angeles, Glendora, Burbank, Universal City, Hollywood, Beverly Hills,and Culver City. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move away from recently burned areas. The rain may trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather