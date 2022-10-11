WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1017 AM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR VENTURA AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for the Ventura County Mountains, the

Santa Barbara County Mountains, and the Cuyama Valley. While

thunderstorms with localized flooding remains possible today, the

threat for significant flash flooding is not high enough to warrant

the flood watch to continue.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING OVER PART OF

LOS ANGELES COUNTY...

* WHAT...Significant flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues

to be possible, especially in and near recent burn areas.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley and interior Los Angeles County Mountains

(excluding the Santa Monica Range). This includes the Fish and

Bobcat burn scars.

* WHEN...Through 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Debris flows are also possible in and around recent burn areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Slow moving showers and thunderstorms may produce heavy

downpours to around 1.00 inch per hour.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding and near recent

burn areas should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

