WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 27, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 355 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 98 and 105. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 92 and 98 expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures between 86 and 102 expected. * WHERE...Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Santa Monica Mountains. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 96. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 90. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 90, highest near the mesas. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102, highest for the inland valleys. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 96. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.