WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

145 PM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures between 86 and 102 expected.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County

Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Lake Casitas, Ojai

Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura

County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains and Los

Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

