WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 321 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled The highway 14 cooridor in the Santa Clarita Valley within Los Angeles County. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather