WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1129 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following areas, Cuyama Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through this evening. Some of these thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours with rainfall rates exceeding one inch per hour. Weak flow aloft will cause these storms to be slow moving, allowing them to produce rain in any any one location for an extended period of time. This will increase the threat for dangerous flash flooding. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather