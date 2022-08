WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

532 AM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The winds have subsided. Only isolated gusts to 40 mph remain and

these will end by 700 AM.

