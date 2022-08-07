WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 638 PM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... Temperatures are starting to cool down this evening and will reduce heat impacts. Increased onshore flow on Monday will provide additional relief from the heat. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather