WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds have fallen below advisory level. Advisory level winds may

return this evening.

