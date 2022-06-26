WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

312 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County San Fernando

Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains and Los Angeles County

San Gabriel Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 90 to 100 degrees. Low

temperatures ranging from 70 to 80 degrees.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Ventura

County Mountains.

* WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 95 to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, San

Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Southern Salinas

Valley.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 90 to 105 degrees.

* WHERE...Lake Casitas and Ojai Valley. Warmest inland areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

* WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 85 to 105 degrees.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range

and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. Warmest inland areas.

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 88 to 103 degrees.

* WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern

Ventura County Valleys.

* WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 90 to 102 degrees.

* WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. Warmest inland areas.

