WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1115 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph redeveloping this evening. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are

possible in the hills tonight.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include Highways

101 and 154.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds will remain gusty at times in the mountains for the rest of

the day, however, speeds will remain below advisory levels.

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

redeveloping this evening. Strongest winds expected near

Montecito Hills where isolated gusts to 60 mph will be

possible tonight.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

