Weather

CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1202 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED...

Surf conditions have improved, allowing the Beach Hazards to

expire. A long period south swell entering the waters by Thursday

may bring a return of hazardous surf conditions.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IS CANCELLED...

be cancelled. A long period south swell entering the waters by

Thursday may bring a return of hazardous surf conditions.

_____

