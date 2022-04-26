WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message...UPDATED

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

231 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet with dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

