AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

214 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by moderate to

locally heavy rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Southern and Eastern Los Angeles County

* WHEN...Until 315 AM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water may be across roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other

areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 211 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated moderate to locally heavy rain across the Los

Angeles Basin. This has caused urban and small stream

flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.9 inches of rain have fallen.

- Rainfall is tapering off to showers currently, but ponding on

roadways and freeways is still occurring.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Long Beach, Whittier, Alhambra, Downtown Los Angeles,

Pasadena, West Covina, Inglewood, Torrance, Culver City,

Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Glendora,

Rancho Palos Verdes, San Dimas, Venice, Pomona and Altadena.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

