WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

HIGH SURF ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 443 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf expected.
* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches.
* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf expected.
* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. Highest west facing beaches.
* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.