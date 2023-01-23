WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 600 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Owens Valley. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In Nevada, Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range and Las Vegas Valley. result. Dangerous boating conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers should be prepared to encounter strong crosswinds that could make driving increasingly difficult along Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and the Utah stateline, Interstate 40 between Barstow and Kingman, Interstate 15 between Barstow and the Nevada stateline, State Highway 163 in southern Nevada, and State Route 68 in northwestern Arizona. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather