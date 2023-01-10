WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ AVALANCHE WARNING The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has extended the Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the following areas: the Eastern Sierra in Mono County and the Eastern Sierra in Inyo County * WHAT...Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center has extended the avalanche warning through 7 AM Wednesday morning due to continued High Avalanche Danger. * WHERE...Eastern High Sierra between Bishop Pass and Virginia Lakes. * WHEN...through 7 AM Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Heavy snowfall and strong winds are rapidly loading a poor snowpack structure creating widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY \/ PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http:\/\/www.esavalanche.org or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TODAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Highest wind gusts will be on exposed mountain ridges. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...Until noon today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 5 PM today. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather