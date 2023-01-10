WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 131 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches 6000 to 8000 feet, 1 to 2 feet from 8000 to 9500 feet, and 2 to 5 feet above 9500 feet. Southwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible into the southern Sierra. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas could see reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Gusty winds and heavy snow could result in increased avalanche danger. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. 6 to 12 inches from 6000 to 8000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...White Mountains of Inyo County. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible on Highway 168 across Westgard Pass. due to blowing snow. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather