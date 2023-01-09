WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 934 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH 11 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following areas, Owens Valley and Death Valley National Park. * WHEN...Through this 11 PM PST evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes, creeks, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Persistent rainfall rates of a quarter inch per hour can be expected in the Owens Valley and parts of Death Valley through this evening leading to total rainfall amounts between one and two inches for some areas. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not drive across flooded roads. Turn around don't drown. The National Weather Service in San Francisco has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Santa Cruz County in northern California... * Until 345 PM PST Monday. * At 938 AM PST, Emergency management reported a Levee breach at Atkinson along the Pajaro. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Heavy rain is resulting in life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather