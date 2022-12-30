WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AVALANCHE WARNING

The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes

has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the

following areas: the Eastern Sierra in Mono County and

the Eastern Sierra in Inyo County

* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to

HIGH this afternoon and will remain high through tomorrow.

* WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range

between Virginia Lakes to the north to Bishop Creek to the

south.

* WHEN...In effect from Friday 5 PM PST to Sunday 7 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Heavy snowfall, very strong winds and rain on snow

near and below treeline will create widespread areas of unstable

snow.

* PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous

avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain

is not recommended. Avalanches may run long

distances and can run into mature forests, valley

floors, or flat terrain.

Consult http://www.esavalanche.org or

www.avalanche.org for more detailed information.

Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the

coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following

areas, Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt

Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and

Southwestern Humboldt.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area

creeks and streams are elevated and could flood with more heavy

rain. This may include Jacoby Creek at old Arcata road and Berta

road at the Elk River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern

Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino

Interior, Southern Trinity and Southwestern Mendocino Interior.

rain. This may include Highway 1 just north of Point Arena.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

area, Southern Lake.

* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.

Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Rain will

increase the risk of rock and mudslides. Area creeks and streams

are elevated and could flood with more heavy rain.

