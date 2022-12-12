WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1142 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected.

* WHERE...Cadiz Basin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be the first freeze of the season

for the Cadiz Basin of southeast San Bernardino County, ending

the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

