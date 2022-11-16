WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

549 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

Wind gusts had dropped below 30 mph late this afternoon at most

sites along the Colorado River Valley and eastern San Bernardino

County. North winds will continue to decrease with gusts

diminishing to less than 20 mph overnight.

