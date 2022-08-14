WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 653 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST\/7 PM PDT\/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES... The heavy rain has ended across the Mohave Valley. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MST Monday\/100 AM PDT Monday for portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather