WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 700 PM MST /700 PM PDT/.

* At 346 PM MST /346 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the Mohave Valley and Needles area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Topock, Needles, Arizona Village, Mohave Valley, Mesquite Creek,

Mojave Ranch Estates, Oatman and Willow Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

