Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southern San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 1230 AM PDT.

* At 925 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine

Palms Airport, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and

Morongo Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

