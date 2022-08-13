WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

911 PM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 911 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned

area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Ludlow and Amboy.

This includes the following highways...

National Trails Highway

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 40 and 70.

As of 0900 PM PDT, 1.38 inches of precipitation had fallen in under

two hours in Ludlow, CA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather