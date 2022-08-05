WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 533 PM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY... At 533 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Emergency management in Twentynine Palms recently reported water flowing over SR 62 near Utah Trail. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine Palms Airport, Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Joshua Tree. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather