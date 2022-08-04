WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 402 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY... At 402 PM PDT, Heavy rain south of Twentynine Palms has ended but runoff along Highway 62 between Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms remains possible. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Twentynine Palms. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Madera County in central California... * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Green Mtn. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather