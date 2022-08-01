WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

313 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 311 PM PDT, a possible severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles

southwest of Owl Canyon Campground, or 8 miles northwest of Barstow,

and is moving slowly north at 10 mph. This storm is beginning to

weaken but may still be producing severe wind gusts and blowing dust.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and blowing dust.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Possible damage to roofs and trees and blowing dust.

Locations impacted include...

Barstow, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, Owl Canyon Campground,

Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Lenwood and Nebo Center.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 15 in California near mile marker 81.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 6.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR RIVERSIDE AND NORTHERN SAN

DIEGO COUNTIES...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PDT Monday for a

portion of Southern California including the Riverside County

Mountains and the San Diego County Mountains.

