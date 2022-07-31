WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 500 PM PDT.

* At 340 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continue to

produce heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Barstow, Fort Irwin, Baker, Daggett, Kelso, Mitchell Caverns,

Afton Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Ludlow, Owl Canyon

Campground, Dumont Dunes, Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes, Amboy, Nebo

Center and Lenwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 745 PM MST /745 PM PDT/.

* At 341 PM MST /341 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.25

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to

1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Topock, Parker

Dam, Needles, Desert Hills, Three Dunes Campground, Black Meadow

Landing Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Vidal Junction, Earp,

Big River, Arizona Village and Mohave Valley.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 13.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 134 and 155.

