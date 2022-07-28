WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 533 PM PDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT\/545 PM MST\/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE...EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES... At 531 PM PDT\/531 PM MST\/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Needles, or 10 miles northwest of Topock, moving southwest at 20 mph. A wind gust of 58 mph was reported at the Needles Airport at 521 PM PDT\/MST. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include... Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Laughlin, Topock, Yucca, Katherine Landing, Needles, Oatman, Desert Hills, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Big Bend Rec Area, Highway 95 And I-40, Mesquite Creek, Arizona Village and Willow Valley. This includes the following highways... Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 28. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 122 and 155. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather