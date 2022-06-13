WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

754 PM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Gusty winds up to 40 mph are still being observed across isolated

parts of San Bernardino County, but winds are expected to continue

to lessen this evening with minimal impacts. Other than lofted

smoke resulting in minor reductions in visibility, no significant

impacts are expected through the rest of the evening or overnight.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather