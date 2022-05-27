WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 502 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of winds gusting 40 to 50 mph will impact areas around Barstow-Daggett, Fort Irwin and US 395 in northwest San Bernardino County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather