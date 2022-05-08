WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

DUST STORM WARNING

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Dust Storm Warning

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PDT Sun May 8 2022

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for...

North central San Bernardino County in southern California...

Southeastern Inyo County in south central California...

* Until 500 PM PDT.

* At 258 PM PDT, a dust channel was over Dumont Dunes, or 20 miles

south of Shoshone, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in

excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

California State Road 127, or Death Valley Road, between Interstate

15 and the Inyo County border.

Locations impacted include...

Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes, Dumont Dunes and Tecopa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

