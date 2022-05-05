WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

237 PM PDT Thu May 5 2022

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN

NEVADA AND SOUTHEAST CALIFORNIA...

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire

Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through

Sunday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227,

228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462,

463, 464, 465, and 466.

* TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph will be possible in the watch area.

* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

