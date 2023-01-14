WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1015 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

California...

Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County.

For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Russian River near Hopland.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the

approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway

222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of

the Russian River near Hopland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:45 AM PST Saturday the stage was 12.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise to 14.5 feet early this

morning. It will then fall to 14.1 feet late this morning. It

will rise above flood stage this afternoon to 17.1 feet late

this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late

tomorrow morning to 12.1 feet late tomorrow evening. It will

rise to 14.5 feet Monday afternoon. It will then fall again

and remain below flood stage.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

16.9 feet on 12/29/2010.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather