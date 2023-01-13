WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

503 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

California...

Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County.

For the Russian River...including areas around Hwy 101 near Hopland

and surrounding areas ...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,

television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 500 AM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast to occur along the Russian River

near Hopland.

* WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. This includes stretches along

Highway 101 near Hopland, Highway 175 near the Russian River

Bridge and portions of Highway 222 near Ukiah as well as

surrounding low lying areas.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the

approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway

222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of

the Russian River near Hopland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:45 PM PST Friday the stage was 12.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this

afternoon to 15.5 feet late this evening. It will then fall

below flood stage just after midnight tonight to 14.1 feet

late tomorrow morning. It will rise above flood stage again

early tomorrow afternoon to 17.1 feet late tomorrow evening.

It will then fall below flood stage again late Sunday morning

to 12.1 feet late Sunday evening. It will rise to 14.5 feet

Monday afternoon. It will then fall again and remain below

flood stage.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

16.9 feet on 12/29/2010.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

