WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

904 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County.

For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Russian River near Hopland.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the

approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway

222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of

the Russian River near Hopland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 15.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a

maximum value of 17.5 feet this afternoon. The river will

then fall below flood stage late this evening.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

16.5 feet on 01/17/2019.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road.

* WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006.

- At 8:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 11.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river will fall to 11.7 feet late this

morning. It will then rise above flood stage this evening to

25.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will fall below

flood stage tomorrow morning to 21.7 feet early tomorrow

afternoon. It will then rise to 22.4 feet tomorrow evening.

It will fall again and remain below flood stage.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

24.7 feet on 04/04/2006.

Location Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am PST)

-------- Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu

Bear Creek

Mckee Road 23.0 11.8 Mon 8 am PST 22.2 20.2 17.9

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall

continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following

county, Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

- At 906 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned

area.

- At 8:00 AM PST the river stage was 10.1 feet. Flooding occurs

at around 10.0 feet. The river is forecast to crest near 11.0

feet this afternoon and then fall below flood stage late this

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather