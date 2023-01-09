WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 602 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches over Scott Mountain Pass on Highway 3. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Highway 3 remains closed over the pass. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather