WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Eureka CA 900 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California... Navarro River at Navarro affecting Mendocino County. For the Navarro River...including Navarro...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov\/eka. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM PST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Navarro River at Navarro. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Water will flow over the south bank of the river approximately 1 mile east of Highway 1, and begins to flood property in this area including six homes. Expect closure of Highway 128. Motorists should use alternate routes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM PST Sunday, the stage was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to fall below flood stage to 20.0 feet late this afternoon, and remain below flood stage during the next round of heavy rain on Monday. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.5 feet on 02\/07\/2015. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather