WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Eureka CA 1028 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Lake, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There will remain a chance for isolated showers with moderate rainfall and perhaps a thunderstorm through this afternoon, but criteria for debris flow is not expected to be reached * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE WESTERN AND SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE SIX RIVERS LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE BURN SCAR IS CANCELLED... The Flash Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of northwest California, including the following area, Northern Humboldt Interior. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, coastal flooding is possible due to excessive rainfall runoff, high tide, and large westerly swell. For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 30 feet. * WHERE...San Francisco and Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the High Surf Warning, until 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. * WHERE...San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY... westerly swell. For the High Surf Advisory, dangerously large breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet. * WHERE...Northern Monterey Bay. afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, until 3 AM PST Friday. will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. westerly swell. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys near the Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather