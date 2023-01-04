WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Eureka CA

715 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in California...

Navarro River at Navarro affecting Mendocino County.

For the Navarro River...including Navarro...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,

television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 715 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TOMORROW

AFTERNOON...

...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Navarro River at Navarro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:15 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 5.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late tonight to a crest of 25.2 feet tomorrow morning. It

will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

25.4 feet on 02/21/2017.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A RIVER FLOOD WARNING...

The Flood Watch is replaced by a river flood warning

for the Navarro River at Navarro.

- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tonight.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather