WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Eureka CA

420 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in

California...

Navarro River at Navarro affecting Southwestern Mendocino

Interior zone.

For the Navarro River...including Navarro...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor

rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,

television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM PST.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Navarro River at Navarro.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:15 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 6.4 feet.

- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

